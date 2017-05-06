Two inmates escape Sandoval County Detention Center

SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM (KRQE) – Sandoval County Detention Center officials say they’re on the look out for two escaped inmates.

They say one of them is Paul Garcia the man facing murder charges for his role the stolen van crash that killed an Albuquerque mother and daughter.

Deputies say they’re also looking for this man Blake McPherson.

Deputies say they believe the two men are together.

McPherson was in jail for theft and weapons charges.

They were last seen around 7 Friday night.

If you see these two you are asked to call police.