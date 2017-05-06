Run for the Zoo and Walk with us Too road conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 32nd annual The Run for the Zoo and Walk with us Too kicks off Sunday, May 7.

The event started in 1985 and attracted 800 participants. Since then, Run for the Zoo has grown to a point where the event must be capped at 12,000 participants.

The funds that are raised through the event go back to support the ABQ BioPark.

Roads will be closed to non-emergency vehicle traffic starting at 6 a.m. around Huning Castle, Barelas, Raynolds and West Park Residents neighborhoods.

Temporary street closures from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 7.

8th St. SW between Marquez SW & Coal SW

10th St. SW between Park Ave. & Santa Fe SW

12th St. SW between Santa Fe & 8th St.

Santa Fe between 12th St. & 8th St.

Alcalde between Tingley Dr. & Kit Carson SW

Atlantic between 8th St. SW & 10th St. SW

Kit Carson between Alcalde SW & Laguna SW

Laguna between Park SW & Kit Carson SW

Park Ave. SW between Laguna & 8th St. SW

Franz Huning between San Patricio & San Carlos Dr. SW

Tingley Drive between Central & Marquez

