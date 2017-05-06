Police: Man back in jail after police find him with stolen vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He nearly got away from officers until he was busted by his own mistake.

The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 25-year-old Oscar Aguilar for driving a stolen Chevy Trailblazer.

According to a criminal complaint, officers spotted him behind the wheel of the stolen SUV on hotel circle near Eubank and I-40 and say he looked nervous.

They say he fled from police and got away, but a short while later the Chevy was stopped at the family thrift center.

Witnesses say Aguilar briefly went inside, then left, ditching the Chevy.

Inside the Chevy, officers say they found the paperwork from Aguilar’s recent release from jail.

Aguilar is now back in jail held without bond.