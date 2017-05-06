Police: Albuquerque woman stole prescription notepad so brother could get pain pills.

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. In a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in December 2015, drug overdoses in the U.S. rose again in 2014, driven by surges in deaths from heroin and powerful prescription painkillers such as Vicodin and Oxycontin. Overall, overdose deaths in the U.S. surpassed 47,000  up 7 percent from 2013. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say an Albuquerque woman stole a prescription notepad from her boss so her brother could get pain killers.

Brienna Prudencio, 22 years old, has been arrested for ransacking her boss’s office at ABQ Injury Clinic.

Employees say they saw her go into his office with a cardboard box, load up things like his iPad and the prescription notepad, then left.
Prudencio never came back to work.

APD says then Prudencio’s brother tried to get a fake prescription for OxyContin filled.

A judge set her at $500 cash only bond.

 