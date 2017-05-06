New Mexico county pauses man camps after resident push back

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) – Some residents in southeastern New Mexico are concerned that things could be changing for their otherwise quiet neighborhoods as the latest encampment designed to house transient workers from the oil and gas boom nears development.

The Current-Argus reports Eddy County officials agreed to a three-month hold on the so-called man camp Tuesday. The move was influenced by hundreds of La Huerta residents who voiced their opposition to the camps at the meeting and presented two petitions.

Residents feared 200 workers coming into an already densely populated area of La Huerta would cause power outages and water shortages.

The commissioners will use this time to weigh their options such as adjusting zoning ordinance or treating future camps like subdivisions.