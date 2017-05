ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-Lobo Baseball lost game one with Air Force on Friday night but bounced back with four home runs in their 17-10 victory on Saturday. The Lobos got 2 homers from Jack Zoellner and a dinger from both Luis Gonzalez and Carl Stajduhar.

UNM betters to 27-20-1 overall and still remain in first place in the Mountain West with a 17-4-1 record. The Lobos and Falcons will finish their series on Sunday at 1 p.m.