Metro shops celebrate Free Comic Book Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Comic book fans of all kinds have a reason to celebrate this weekend. Saturday is Free Comic Book Day.

It’s the biggest event in the comic book industry where millions of comics are given away at participating comic book shops across the country.

Comic book shops in Albuquerque are also taking part.

New Mexico’s Comic Club is having an event at Don’s Paperback Books on San Mateo that includes prizes for fans.

That event begins at 10 a.m.

For other events near you, click here.