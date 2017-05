ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Isotopes opened up their four game series with Las Vegas on Saturday night with an 11-5 victory. The Topes jumped out early and didn’t quit, they finished 14 hits and turned three double plays in the field.

The Isotopes start off 15-14 on the season. Game 2 will be on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.