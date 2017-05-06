Hundreds of Metro kids create business plan for Lemonade Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of young entrepreneurs were scattered throughout the city Saturday, tackling an age-old business venture.

The lemonade stand.

“Do you want some lemonade sir,” said 8-year-old Isabella Aguilar.

She was the CEO of a lemonade stand outside the Nusenda Credit Union on Coors Saturday.

She also enlisted the help of two business partners, ages six and 11.

“My business plan is to make some money for my new home,” Isabella said.

She was just one of 500 kids locally, participating in the nationwide initiative to teach kids business skills.

In the Albuquerque, Lemonade Day is put on by the Rio Grande Educational Collaborative.

“They participate in a multi-week curriculum where they learn all about starting a business. So they learn about budgeting, marketing, all aspects of starting a business in preparation for setting up their lemonade stands today,” explained Shana Runck, Nusenda Credit Union.

Isabella’s business model is simple.

“I wanted it to be $2, because 2, you could just count to it right away like 1, 2,” Isabella explained.

And while getting customers is easy most of the time, “when cars come by like over there and when they come in I say ‘do you want fresh lemonade?’ It’s only $2 dollars,” Isabella explained “and they say no thank you or yes.”

The grueling nature of running a business means rejection is possible.

At the end of the day, these young businesswomen say it’s about having fun and learning a thing or two along the way.

The Lemonade Day program takes place in more than 40 cities around the country throughout the spring and summer with more than 200,000 kids taking part.