Escaped inmate tied to stolen vehicle that crashed and killed mother and daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two inmates escaped from the Sandoval County Jail Friday night. One inmate has already been captured, the other is still on the loose.

Paul Garcia is a name you might remember, police say Garcia was in the stolen van that rammed into an Albuquerque mother and daughter, killing them.

Officials say he along with inmate Blake McPherson escaped sometime during a three-hour window Friday night.

“They breached the fence of that outdoor recreation area, got onto the roof of the building and then were able to escape at some point,” Matthew Elwell the director at the Sandoval County Detention Center.

Officials also say McPherson and Garcia were last accounted for just before 8 p.m. Friday night.

During a headcount just hours later around 11 p.m., they were nowhere to be found.

The jail was then put in lockdown and guards found a spot in the recess yard fence where the two got through.

They tracked the pair’s movements to this construction site near the jail, where their orange jumpsuits were found.

It’s believed the two changed clothes, then parted ways.

Albuquerque police ended up catching McPherson near Indian School and University around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Someone flagged down an officer after spotting McPherson in the back of a car at an apartment complex.

Garcia, on the other hand, is still on the run.

He’s charged with murder out of Bernalillo County for the deaths of Shaylee Boling and her mom, Shaunna Arredondo-Boling, in January.

Police say he was in the stolen van driven by Elexus Groves that slammed into the mother and daughter.

He was in Sandoval County jail for separate burglary-related charges.

Deputies are trying to locate Garcia’s family and any friends for leads.

Back when he was captured for the murders, he was located at a Walmart in Edgewood.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has issued a $2,000 reward for any information leading to Garcia’s arrest.