Chris’ Saturday Forecast

A warm start to the weekend will give way to some afternoon storms for parts of New Mexico today.

An of high pressure is slowly moving off to the east and into Texas today. This high pressure system will keep temperatures well above average for this time of the year this afternoon. Highs will be 10°-15° warmer than normal today. But, some moisture will be moving in ahead of a storm system sitting to our west. The moisture will be fairly limited so there’s only a small chance for some spot storms across western New Mexico this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms won’t be able to produce much in the way of rain so the main threat will be gusty winds and dry lightning strikes.

The storm chances shift to the central mountain chain and Eastern Plains on Sunday. It won’t be a washout and the storms will not be widespread, but there will be a shot at a few storms once again tomorrow.

Rain and storm chances will then be on the rise by Tuesday and Wednesday of the upcoming week. This is when the storm system sitting to our west will slowly cross over New Mexico. This path will keep New Mexico in the mix for rain and storms into the middle of next week.

Along with the rain chances will come wind and much cooler temperatures for the middle of the week. Highs will be 10°-15° cooler than normal by Wednesday.