ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Transportation Security Administration is urging the trucking and busing industry to be on alert for possible terrorism.

The TSA recommends the industry be vigilant about the use of commercial vehicles in terrorist attacks, like the one last summer in France, and the one during the winter in Berlin.

TSA says terrorists have carried out 17 known vehicle ramming attacks worldwide since 2014, resulting in 173 deaths and more than 650 injuries.