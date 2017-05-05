The runs are plenty between the Lobos and Air Force

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West leading University of New Mexico Lobos returned to conference play Friday night by starting a three game series against the Air Force Falcons. The start was not what the Lobos envisioned as they fell in game one 18-14.

The Lobos took a 14-13 lead into the 9th inning only to watch the Falcons score five runs to take the lead. The Falcons had 20 hits to go with their 18 runs. The Lobos had 18 hits. Reigning Mountain West Player of the Year Carl Stajduhar homered for the Lobos. Jack Zoellner also hit a homer. The Lobos and Falcons will play game 2 Saturday at Santa Ana Star Field at 2pm.

