Suspect in Albuquerque kidnapping to face trial in Mississippi

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of going on a multi-state shooting and killing spree that included New Mexico will likely face trial first in Mississippi.

A grand jury there has indicted Alex Deaton on first degree murder and other charges.

Deaton is accused of first strangling his girlfriend, then stealing her car and shooting a jogger and a woman at a Mississippi church.

He then allegedly carjacked an Albuquerque couple near a trail in the Foothills, shooting one of them.

Police say he went on to Kansas where he shot a convenience store clerk. He was caught soon after.

A June court hearing in Mississippi has been set. There’s no schedule yet for when he’ll face trial in New Mexico.