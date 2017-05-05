State Baseball Friday

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s only nationally ranked high school baseball team started their best of three opening round playoff series with a win.

The 17th ranked and top seed La Cueva Bears got a two run shot from Ryan Johnson in the bottom half of the first inning and it held for the entire game. The Bears dropped the 16 seed Onate Knights 2-0. Bears pitcher Jonathan Stroman struck out six in the shutout victory. The Bears and Knights will play game two Saturday at 10 a.m.

In Carlsbad, the Cavemen got a no hit performance from pitcher Trevor Rogers in a 2-0 win over the Albuquerque High Bulldogs. Rio Rancho edged Eldorado 7-6. The Valley Vikings went to Hobbs and upset the Eagles 1-0.

Cleveland shutout Mayfield 8-0. The Las Cruces Bulldogs fell to Volcano Vista 6-5. Centennial fell to Clovis by the same score. Piedra Vista outlasted Atrisco Heritage 2-1.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s