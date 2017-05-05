State Baseball Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s only nationally ranked high school baseball team started their best of three opening round playoff series with a win.

The 17th ranked and top seed La Cueva Bears got a two run shot from Ryan Johnson in the bottom half of the first inning and it held for the entire game. The Bears dropped the 16 seed Onate Knights 2-0. Bears pitcher Jonathan Stroman struck out six in the shutout victory. The Bears and Knights will play game two Saturday at 10 a.m.

In Carlsbad, the Cavemen got a no hit performance from pitcher Trevor Rogers in a 2-0 win over the Albuquerque High Bulldogs. Rio Rancho edged Eldorado 7-6. The Valley Vikings went to Hobbs and upset the Eagles 1-0.

Cleveland shutout Mayfield 8-0. The Las Cruces Bulldogs fell to Volcano Vista 6-5. Centennial fell to Clovis by the same score. Piedra Vista outlasted Atrisco Heritage 2-1.