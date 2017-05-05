Some Santa Fe kids lose summer programs amid budget woes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – More New Mexico families are looking to find new plans for their kids this summer.

This comes after the state’s budget crisis forced cuts to a summer school program.

KRQE News 13 told you last month how Albuquerque Public Schools decided to make rollbacks to its K-3 summer program.

Now those cuts are coming to the Santa Fe school district, too according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The paper reports the district announced four schools will face cuts to their summer program.

Districts across the state have made no secret of their struggle to find funding for next year’s fiscal budget.

The Santa Fe school district made the call, Wednesday, to cut the program at Salazar, Tesuque, E.J. Martinez and Nava elementary, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

E.J. Martinez and Nava elementary are also the two schools Santa Fe nearly decided to shut down.

The summer initiative is meant to bring lower-income kids up to speed.

APS cut its summer program at ten schools and those cuts will close 2,000 fewer spots.

The overall cuts affect about 4,500 students in APS alone, and more than 15,000 kids, statewide, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.