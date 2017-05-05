Soda tax advocates shifting focus to other cities

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Soda tax advocates are now shifting their focus to other cities in the U.S. after Santa Fe voters disapproved of the sugary drink tax earlier this week.

This morning KRQE News 13 has new numbers that show just how much money was spent.

The soft drink industry and advocacy groups spent at least $3.25 million on the election campaign.

That’s at least $163 per vote.

The capital city was blanketed with advertisements on T.V., radio, and other outlets.

On Tuesday, 58 percent of voters rejected the tax for early childhood education.

Supporters of the measure are now focusing on getting it passed in other states like Washington and Oregon.