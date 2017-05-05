Popular vendor market kicks off 2017 season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local market has a record number of new vendors and will introduce fresh produce programs as it launches the Summer season.

The Rail Yards Market’s 4th Season will feature new vendors, new themes, and the introduction of the Rail Yards Recipe Basket program. The recipe basket program strives to make fresh produce available to the general public, while the popular Double Up Food Bucks program is also back. The market’s new season officially begins Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on the market, vendors or programs, visit the Rail Yards Market website.