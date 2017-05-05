New Mexico students compete in solar car races

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students from around New Mexico put their design and engineering skills to the test.

Hundreds of fifth graders competed in PNM’s “Solar Car Races” at the Explora Museum on Friday.

More than 70 solar cars were built by students at seven different schools, and the top from each school had the chance to race in the finals.

“By trying to help students at an early age identify with STEM concepts, it’s a great way to set a platform to draw the next set of engineers, doctors, scientists for the future,” said PNM Vice President Aubrey Johnson.

This round was focused on New Mexico tribal schools.

PNM has sponsored the program since 1994.

