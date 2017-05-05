State Police graduates two dozen new officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has two dozen new State Police officers.

The department celebrated the graduation of 24 cadets Friday morning at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

The 91st recruit class spent the last 22 weeks training, and Friday they stood up taking the oath, receiving their certificates, and finally becoming State Police officers.

“It makes it worth being a part of, you know, the tradition, pride and honor that we have is highly upheld,” said Allan Ramirez, NMSP graduate.

Earlier this year, State Police told KRQE News 13 they were about 100 officers short.