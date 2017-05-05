Mumps, rat lungworm cases grow in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Health has confirmed four more people have mumps in the state, which brings this year’s total to 20 people.

In addition, one more person has been confirmed to have rat lungworm, which brings the disease total to 14 people.

The state says there are at least two separate clusters of mumps cases.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had said in December the country had been in the midst of its worst mumps outbreak in a decade. More than 100 cases of the virus had been reported in six states.

As for rat lungworm, the new case is one of the adults who drank kava and had been previously reported as a highly probable case in April.