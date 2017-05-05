May 5th Morning Rush: Motion filed to separate murder trials in Victoria Martens’ case

1. The GOP health care bill is heading to the senate after it narrowly cleared the house. It’s a small step closer to repealing and replacing Obamacare. Senate leaders are expected to make changes to the bill or they could even craft their own legislation. The plan that passed is largely similar to the bill crafted by GOP leaders earlier this year. One difference, the coverage of pre-existing conditions. The bill still allows states to “opt out” of regulations, requiring insurers to offer coverage with no cap to those with preexisting conditions. There is federal money set aside for states to set up “high-risk pools” to “opt in.”

2. In just days a judge could decide if the three suspects in the brutal rape and murder of 10-year-old Victoria Martens will be tried separately. On that same day, the judge could decide which suspect would be tried first. Victoria’s mother, Michelle Martens, her boyfriend Fabian Gonzales and his cousin Jessica Kelley are charged in the case. The state filed a motion concerning Martens admission to police will implicate the other two. They want the girl’s mother tried first.

3. A cool, quiet and calm start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

4. The state’s budget crisis is forcing more cuts to education, this time to a summer school program in Santa Fe. According to the New Mexican, the district announced four schools will face the cuts. Those schools are Salazar, Tesuque elementary, E.J. Martinez and Nava elementary.

5. Friday you’re invited to help Smokey Bear celebrate his birthday. It’s a two-day festival in Capitan filled with family-fun activities and fire prevention education. The event honors the real-life Smokey Bear who as a cub, was saved by firefighters during the devastating Capitan Gap wildfire in 1950.

The Morning’s Top Stories