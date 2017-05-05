A storm system over the pacific will move toward New Mexico this weekend. Showers will develop across the western tear of the state on Saturday with temperatures remaining warm. Here in the Albuquerque area temperatures will max out in the mid 80s. Our best shot for showers will hold off until the beginning of next week. As the storm moves into the area Monday and Tuesday showers will increase across the state.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
