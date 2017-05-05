Live music highlights Historic Old Town Summer series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Old Town is getting ready to roll out the red carpet for live music and more in 2017.

Every weekend from May to September, Old Town will offer free live concerts as part of their Summertime in Old Town event series. With beautiful plazas, great food, unique local shops, and live music on the gazebo, Old Town is a popular destination. The free concerts will kick off with a performance on Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m. Various acts will perform every Friday and Saturday evening through September. Daytime concerts run every Sunday at 1 p.m., beginning on Sunday, May 7.

For more information on the event, visit the Summertime in Old Town website.

