Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A cool, quiet and calm start to the day with morning temperatures in the 30s, 40s and 50s. Today will be a perfect day to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine – expect afternoon highs to jump above seasonal normals in the 60s, 70s and 80s. We’ll keep an eye out for a few spot storms over southwest NM, although, coverage and intensity will be low. Winds will generally be light with sustained speeds ranging between 5-15mph.

SATURDAY: A storm system sitting over southern California will pull up moisture out ahead of it… giving way to showers and thunderstorms favoring Arizona and far western NM. A few spot storms may make it as far east as the Rio Grande Valley. Temperatures will remain warm with highs near seasonal averages.

SUNDAY: The mentioned storm system will push a bit closer to the state… pushing moisture farther east across central and eastern NM. Showers and storms are likely – favoring the Eastern Plains. Afternoon highs will be cooler… but the ABQ-metro will still sit close to 80° in the afternoon.