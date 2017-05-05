Job fair and scavenger hunt among the highlights of NM expo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local tourism expo is drawing participants with a scavenger hunt, potential jobs, and plenty of entertainment.

The Travel and Tourism Expo of New Mexico, New meXpo! 2017, is presenting a jam-packed day of entertainment including vendors, a job fair, $500 scavenger hunt, beer garden and more. The expo will be held at the Albuquerque Balloon Museum on Sunday, May 7. Doors open at 10 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. for $5. Admission is free with an accepted resume.

For more information on the expo, visit the MeXpo! website.