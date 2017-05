SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Susana Martinez has officially issued a proclamation for a special session to take place later this month.

Friday, the governor announced the special legislative session will start at noon on May 24.

The governor has been battling with Democrats over balancing the budget without raising taxes.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will have more information today at 4 p.m.