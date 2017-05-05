Festival to honor Smokey Bear in Capitan

CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE)- The community is invited to help Smokey Bear celebrate his birthday.

It’s all part of the Smokey Bear days in Capitan.

The two-day festival starting Friday and continuing on to Saturday is an event filled with family-fun activities and fire prevention education.

It also honors the real-life Smokey Bear.

As a cub, he was saved by firefighters during the devastating Capitan Gap wildfire in 1950.

The little black bear rose to international fame and his image has become an icon of fire prevention.