Farmington burglary ring suspects face over 200 charges

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges are mounting against a suspected burglary ring in the Farmington area. Investigators have connected them to dozens more crimes.

Fourteen suspects have been identified in the crime ring. They’re accused of stealing everything from guns, vehicles and drones, to $160,00 worth of taxidermy mounts.

They’ve also been tied to burglaries at several post offices.

Now the Farmington Police Department confirms it has filed 48 new charges against five of the suspects. That brings the total to about 250 counts.

Investigators say it’s possible this group is tied to even more crimes and more charges could come.

