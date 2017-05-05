Endangered wolves heading home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Two Mexican Grey wolves born in captivity are heading home.

New Mexico wildlife managers gave the go-ahead for the federal government to release them into the wild.

This is part of a program aimed towards increasing wild wolves’ genetic diversity in New Mexico and Arizona.

The move comes after a federal court lifted a temporary restraining order to stop the U.S. Fish and Wildlife from setting the endangered animals free.

The case is still in front of a federal judge, but the 30-day permit allows managers to put the two cubs into wild dens for everyone they put into captivity.