Don Imus puts New Mexico ranch up for auction

RIBERA, N.M. (KRQE) – National radio host, Don Imus, is once again trying to unload of his sprawling New Mexico ranch. After slashing the price again and again, it’s about to go on the auction block. The catch? It’ll still cost you millions.

The Imus Ranch was founded in 1998 by Imus himself. The 3,400 acre property is located in Ribera, between Santa Fe and Las Vegas. For residents like Jacob Martinez, it’s a place everyone in the area is familiar with.

“He built this nice little Western town over there, and they were taking care of some kids that needed help,” said Martinez.

But the old school New York based shock jock stopped running camps for sick children a few years ago. Then, it didn’t take long for news to spread around town about Imus’ efforts to get rid of the property, which includes homes and a Western town and lake.

“He put the place up for sale and he still hasn’t sold it yet,” said Martinez.

After Imus suffered an injury from horse back-riding, he put the ranch up for sale in 2014 for $35 million. When no one would buy it, he lowered it to $29.9 million and once again to $19.9 million. After all of that, no one bought the ranch.

Now there’s one more chance for interested buyers to own the ranch after the listing expired in October. The Imus Ranch will be auctioned off in June, starting at $5 million. For Ribera residents like Martinez, they’re not surprised it has come to this.

“The times now are pretty rough right now,” he said.

Imus now has his second home near Austin, Texas.