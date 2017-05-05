Cinco de Mayo celebrations take place around Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are a lot of celebrations happening for Cinco de Mayo, including an event at the South Broadway Cultural Center.

Cinco de Mayo is the anniversary of the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War in 1862.

For this celebration there was music, dancing by the Ballet Folkorico Fiesta Mexicana and a presentation on the history of Cinco de Mayo.

Others celebrated Cinco de Mayo with some flamenco dancing and margaritas. Friday night was also the first annual Cinco de Mayo Patio Tent Party at Los Cuates.