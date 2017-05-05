Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

A much warmer afternoon with highs in the 70s, 80s and 90s is ahead for New Mexico. High pressure is in control of our weather today and that means sunshine along with warmer temps. This high pressure system will scoot off to the east on Saturday and this weather pattern will allow for some moisture to move into western New Mexico tomorrow. Some of the storms will be dry, gusty showers that could produce dry lightning strikes and gusty winds. Better moisture will move into eastern New Mexico on Sunday. This will provide the state with a better shot at wetting rains. The low pressure system that will be drawing in moisture to New Mexico over the weekend will slowly cross the region early next week. This track through New Mexico will give us more chances for scattered rain and storms on Monday and Tuesday.

