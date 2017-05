ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s emoji set has a new addition.

Among the state license plats, tumbleweeds and winking Zias, you can now send three New Mexico State Parks emojis.

The new emojis include a fun camping tent, a ranger that winks, and an animated sticker of the Official Sponsor of Adventure.

The New Mexico emojis app is currently only available for Apple users, officials say it will be coming to Android soon.