Albuquerque realtor facing murder charges after hitting man with car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have issued an arrest warrant for Chris Pino. The popular real estate agent is now wanted for murder after the man police say he ran over with his vehicle died.

Albuquerque Police said Pino received a call on Sunday about two men burglarizing his property, the abandoned Trinity Church near Solano and Central. One of those men is identified as Daniel Arballo.

“Basically Mr. Pino made some, looks like some bad choices that day with his property in regards to people staying on his property,” said Officer Simon Drobik with Albuquerque Police.

That’s because Pino told police that he used his red Hummer SUV to run down Arballo in an alley next to the church because he thought Arballo was burglarizing his property.

After Arballo was hit, witnesses and nearby business workers stepped in to help render aid.

“He only had a pulse,” said Jamilex Delgado who works at a business across the street. “That’s the only thing he had, his shoes were knocked off, everything. He was just out completely.”

With Arballo passing away the following day, the initial charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Pino was changed into murder. Investigators were waiting for the results of Arballo’s autopsy to determine if he died from the injuries of Sunday’s incident.

After Pino allegedly hit Arballo on Sunday, a judge set Pino’s bond at $25,000 on Monday. Pino quickly bonded out of jail.