Albuquerque man accused of possessing child porn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of possessing child pornography. Authorities say his home computer and cell phone had disturbing and illegal images of children.

Mark Vallejos, 38, is charged with sexual exploitation of a child and intent to distribute child pornography. A search warrant was served Thursday at his apartment near Montgomery and Morris.

According to the criminal complaint, he acknowledged he previously downloaded a series of child porn images and then deleted them. He couldn’t hide from his unique IP address when the investigation was initiated in November.

Speaking at the Anti-Human Trafficking Summit in Albuquerque hosted by the nonprofit “Spoken For” was Anthony Maez, who leads the Internet Crimes Against Children Division for the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.

“We receive tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the National Human Trafficking hotline,” Maez said.

“Every time we come in contact with an individual who has child pornography, the child pornography is sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to ensure we identify the victims in those images,” he said.

Last year alone, the Attorney General’s Office had 486 child porn cases.

