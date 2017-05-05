Albuquerque donut shop creates Cinco de Mayo themed treats

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday is Cinco de Mayo, and Albuquerque’s Rebel Donut is out with some special sweets in honor of the day, including one that might be a little controversial.

Rebel’s owner said they were inspired by a Facebook post that said if you voted for the wall you shouldn’t be celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

The crew at Rebel through it would be a clever way to communicate through a donut.

“That’s a very big part of the spirit of Rebel, and what we do is really putting ourselves on the donut and issues of the world on a donut, and it’s an easy way for us to talk to our community,” Karie Morgan said.

There are other Cinco de Mayo donut flavors being offered at Rebel on Friday, including a margarita donut flavored with tequila, a nacho donut with jalapeno cheddar dough topped with chips, and a churro donut.

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s