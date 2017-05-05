Albuquerque donut shop creates Cinco de Mayo themed treats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday is Cinco de Mayo, and Albuquerque’s Rebel Donut is out with some special sweets in honor of the day, including one that might be a little controversial.

Rebel’s owner said they were inspired by a Facebook post that said if you voted for the wall you shouldn’t be celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

The crew at Rebel through it would be a clever way to communicate through a donut.

“That’s a very big part of the spirit of Rebel, and what we do is really putting ourselves on the donut and issues of the world on a donut, and it’s an easy way for us to talk to our community,” Karie Morgan said.

There are other Cinco de Mayo donut flavors being offered at Rebel on Friday, including a margarita donut flavored with tequila, a nacho donut with jalapeno cheddar dough topped with chips, and a churro donut.