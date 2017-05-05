ABQ ToDo Crew: Duke City Events

Our ABQ ToDo Crew, Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Alana Chibas from Popejoy Presents and Catherine Lopez from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to give us the details on this weekend’s events in the Duke City.

New MeXpo! 2017 is Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Albuquerque Balloon Museum.

The Illusionists: Live From Broadway will be on the stage Thursday, May 4, through Sunday, May 7, at Popejoy.

There will be a Geology Walk at Carlito Springs Open Space and a basic map and compass skills presentation at Sabino Canyon Open Space, both on Saturday.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living