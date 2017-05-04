Worker who fell to his death from tower was Ohio man

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Authorities have identified who fell to his death while working on a cell tower in Meridian as an Ohio man.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler identified the worker as 39-year-old Kris Edward Runyon. His hometown wasn’t immediately available.

The Meridian Star reports that the fatal fall happened Tuesday evening in the east Mississippi city.

Cobler said Runyon was wearing his safety harness and equipment designed to prevent such a fall.

Cobler said Runyon’s co-worker had turned away to work on something and when he turned back, he saw the victim falling.