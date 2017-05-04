Video: Suspect tries to take off in patrol car, fatally shot by police



SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lapel video shows the scuffle between a Santa Fe police officer and a man he was trying to arrest, before the incident turned deadly.

Saturday, two Santa Fe police officers and a state cop were following a stolen Mercedes spotted in the community of Eldorado.

Thursday, Santa Fe police released the lapel video from the officers who were on scene.

While officers were trying to arrest 33-year-old Andrew Lucero, police said he ran toward a Santa Fe police car, which had the driver’s door open.

Santa Fe Police veteran, Leo Guzman, chased after him.

Lucero hopped in the driver seat and put the car in drive. Guzman jumped in after him, while a State Police officer jumped in the passenger seat and tried to get control of the car.

A third officer called for backup.

“Be advised. We have the suspect in the vehicle, attempting to take the vehicle and we have two officers in there trying to hold him back.”

But before additional units arrived, the car crashed into a tree, pinning Officer Guzman between the tree and the door. Police said once he got to his feet, he fired one shot, killing Lucero.

Officers tried to give Lucero CPR until medics arrived, but he died at the scene.

Officer Guzman’s leg was injured. He’s currently on paid administrative leave.

The investigation is still ongoing.

According to Santa Fe Police, Officer Guzman’s lapel video got turned off sometime during the scuffle.