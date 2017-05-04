UNM Men’s Golf heading to NCAA Regionals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s golf team will head into the NCAA Regional as a number eight seed among the field of 13 playing in West Lafayette, Indiana, May 15 through May 17.

The low five teams and low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the finals. The finals will be May 26 through May 31 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

Northern Illinois is the host school. The Lobos hosted a regional last season and did not play well enough to advance to the finals.

“It stung a lot to have to see us not get through here at our own course,” said Lobo sophomore Sean Carlon. “You know, last year we played pretty well in the spring and this year it was a little bit of a struggle until the last few events but, I think we are more mature this year. I think we are going to do well over there and hopefully get to a national championship.”

 

 

