Trial for former deputy accused of murder to start next week

By Published:
Tai Chan
Tai Chan

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial of the former deputy accused of killing another deputy starts next week, and the state wants the jurors to get a closer look at the crime scene.

Tai Chan is accused of shooting and killing deputy Jeremy Martin at the Hotel Encanto in Las Cruces in 2014.

Chan’s first trial ended in a hung jury. Now, the state has filed a motion to allow jurors to tour the hotel, including the floor and the room where the shooting took place.

The state says it will allow them a better sense of the nature of the crime.

Jury selection starts Monday.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s