Trial for former deputy accused of murder to start next week

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial of the former deputy accused of killing another deputy starts next week, and the state wants the jurors to get a closer look at the crime scene.

Tai Chan is accused of shooting and killing deputy Jeremy Martin at the Hotel Encanto in Las Cruces in 2014.

Chan’s first trial ended in a hung jury. Now, the state has filed a motion to allow jurors to tour the hotel, including the floor and the room where the shooting took place.

The state says it will allow them a better sense of the nature of the crime.

Jury selection starts Monday.