State hopes for federal funding to redo I-25, Montgomery interchange

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has said it’s one of the biggest problem spots for Albuquerque drivers, and one of the biggest priorities to fix.

Now the state could be asking the feds to send a lot of money Albuquerque’s way to redo the I-25/Montgomery interchange.

In the midst of rush hour you can see traffic is backed up, but this is nothing new to most drivers.

“They need to fix this interchange. It’s horrible, trying to get onto the interstate and trying to get off. It’s bad,” a driver said on Thursday.

The state Department of Transportation has put the I-25/Montgomery interchange makeover on a list of projects it wants to send to the federal government for funding.

The plan would include either a new or re-done bridge, changes to the intersections on both sides of the bridge, and changes to the on and off ramps. But first, there will be a summer of public input.

Some drivers know the work needs to get done. They also know the construction will be a hassle.

The DOT thinks the makeover would cost $45 million, but since planning is still in the early stages the price could change.

They hope to start construction in the next five or six years.

The I-25/Montgomery interchange is one of the busiest in the city. All the interchanges that see this much traffic have been redone over the past decade or so.

The biggest priority left in Albuquerque is also the most expensive. The state would eventually like to re-do the infamous S-curve on I-25, which would include new interchanges for Lead, Coal and Cesar Chavez. The price tag could top $300 million.

