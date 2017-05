ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a man they say murdered another man at an Albuquerque motel.

Last month, officers were called to the Motel 76 on Candelaria near I-25 where they found the body of 21-year-old Leroy Garcia.

Investigators say Garcia and 32-year-old Robert Sanchez got into a fist fight when Garcia accused Sanchez of stealing his gun. Police say Sanchez shot Garcia and took off.

They say Sanchez is homeless and is considered armed and dangerous.