Police: One man rushed to hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound

ALBUQUERUQE, N.M. (KRQE) – One man is in the hospital Thursday morning with a gunshot wound.

There was a shooting late Wednesday night in northeast Albuquerque.

Police say it happened a little after eleven last night around Texas and Chico.

Police heard gunshots in this area and then, a car drove away.

They then found a man shot.

Officers say that man was rushed to the hospital.

The man is critical but stable.

Information at this time is limited.

Police are also asking anyone with knowledge of what happened to call police at 242-COPS.