Police: Man shot with multiple gunshot wounds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a shooting near Gibson and Yale.

Police were called to the area after they got a call that a man had been shot.

Witnesses KRQE News 13 spoke to tell us they heard several gunshots before police arrived.

When police arrived they found a man with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he is stable.

The seriousness of the injuries is not known.

So far no arrest has been made but police say they’re looking for a black four-door car seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting.