Police arrest Albuquerque man accused in road rage incidents, robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who police said has been busy terrorizing the city is now behind bars.

The Albuquerque Police Department said K-Shawn Cornwell was involved in two different road rage incidents Wednesday, and in both incidents he fired a gun at the drivers.

No one was hurt, but the victims cars were damaged. Both drivers were able to identify Cornwell as the shooter.

Officers were able to take him into custody after he was seen trying to break into a home near Comanche and Carlisle.

APD has connected Cornwell to several robberies around Albuquerque.

They say he robbed a 7-11, a Verizon store and a Wienerschnitzel, all wearing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mask.

