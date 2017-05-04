NMSU ends 10-year Tough Enough To Wear Pink fundraiser

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University’s 10-year fundraising campaign Tough Enough To Wear Pink has ended.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Thursday that the campaign’s website shows $4.5 million have been raised between 2007 and 2016.

The Pink Aggies football game, fashion show and a luncheon featuring survivors of breast cancer, and a large, silent luminarias vigil for cancer victims will no longer be staged.

The university’s football game fundraiser has been the campaign’s largest event for the past 10 years.

People are still encouraged to donate to the Cowboys for Cancer Research Endowment Funds through the NMSU Foundation.