ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, a message for would-be drunk drivers.

The state’s “ENDWI” campaign released a new ad Thursday, called “Reality: Arraignment.”

The ad focuses on what it’s like for a drunk-driving defendant to appear in court, highlighting feelings of helplessness and remorse.

Gov. Susana Martinez is also expected to announce plans for a Cinco de Mayo blitz, with state police checkpoints aiming to catch drunk drivers as they leave bars.

Click here to watch the ad»