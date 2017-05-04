Military dog’s retirement celebrated at Kirtland AFB

Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A hard-working member of the United States Air Force is hanging up his hat or rather his vest.

Kirtland Air Force Base celebrated the retirement of military-working dog “Rambo” on Thursday.

The 11-year-old pup is being medically retired after a long and successful career.

Rambo spent seven years as a patrol and explosives detection dog, deploying to Iraq twice where fellow service members said he searched more than 25,000 vehicles.

During his service, he was also selected as a protection dog for the president and vice president of the U.S.

Rambo’s new owner has big plans for his retirement.

Rambo received an official certificate of retirement and appreciation for all his hard work.

